Lil Nas X Drops Debut Album “Montero”

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X dropped his much-anticipated debut album, “Montero,” at midnight on September 17.

The 22-year-old star hosted a goofy pre-release show in the hour before the album’s release during which he highlighted some of his existing music videos, including new hits like “Industry Baby” and older songs such as “Old Town Road.” In a one-minute video released at midnight, the rapper unveiled a snippet showing him getting wheeled into an emergency room and pushing out Baby Montero, a controversial symbol of his long-awaited album.

Upon the album’s release, Lil Nas X unveiled a new music video for “That’s What I Want,” where he sings about hooking up and falling in love with a down-low football player portrayed by Colombian dancer Yai Ariza. The song delivers a notable message about safe sex when Lil Nas X is seen opening a condom.

The other songs on the album include “Dead Right Now,” “The Art of Realization,” One of Me” featuring Elton John, “Lost in the Citadel,” “Dolla Sign Slime” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Tales of Dominicana,” “Void,” “Don’t Want It,” “Life After Salem,” and “Am I Dreaming” featuring Miley Cyrus.

The star’s album comes on the heels of several high-profile moments leading up to the big release. He dazzled fans with three designer outfits at the 2021 Met Gala, including a gold Versace cape, a gold armor suit, and a skin-tight jumpsuit. Just one day before that, Lil Nas X made headlines again for taking home the top prize of Video Of The Year at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. During the award ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Lil Nas X also won Best Direction and Best Visuals for the “Montero” video, where he’s famously giving Satan a lap dance.

Earlier in the month, Lil Nas X was also named the Trevor Project’s inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year for his “continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity.” Check out the complete list of tracks from the “Montero” album below.

