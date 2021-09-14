LGBTQ Celebrities Stand Out at Met Gala

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Several queer celebrities made iconic fashion statements at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on September 13.

Music star Lil Nas X, actor Elliot Page, actress, writer, director Janet Mock, and non-binary performer and model Indya Moore were among the top out LGBTQ stars to attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. At the star-studded event — which usually runs in May, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic — LGBTQ stars stood out with outfits that amplified the event’s theme of “American Independence,” which celebrates freedom, social justice, and other core values of American life.

Just 24 hours after Lil Nas X snagged Video Of The Year at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards, he donned three outfits at the gala: a gold Versace cape, a gold armor suit, and a skin-tight jumpsuit.

In another photo, the “Montero” rapper is standing gleefully next to out gay City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. Johnson appeared at the gala with a black and white tuxedo with a bowtie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Johnson (@coreyjohnsonnyc)

The stars from the Emmy-nominated FX series “Pose” stood out with multiple designer pieces. “Pose” actress and singer MJ Rodriguez garnered attention with red lipstick, a white blouse, and a black corset, while cast member Indya Moore wore a classic Saint Laurent outfit, according to Vogue. Mock, the executive producer of the groundbreaking series, strutted the red carpet with a baby blue sequin Valentino dress and cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @indyamoore

Another Monday at @metmuseum with @MaisonValentino — and I got to share there night with a true American icon. #metgala pic.twitter.com/lFbJRVcIyw — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 14, 2021

The show-stopping looks continued with transgender actor Elliot Page, who came out last year as a transgender man and non-binary. Page wore a black Balenciaga suit with a green rose pinned to his chest.

Trans YouTube star NikkieTutorials honored transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson with a light blue dress and wore her iconic flower crown.

“I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots… Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud,” the beauty guru tweeted.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 13 winner Symone stole the spotlight with her Moschino gown with gold chains, while out lesbian soccer player Megan Rapinoe resembled the American Flag with a vibrant red suit and a dark blue blouse with silver stars.

Other A-list LGBTQ stars at the gala included singer and dancer Teyana Taylor, music artist Frank Ocean, out queer actress Jordan Alexander of Gossip Girl, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, and out non-binary actor Amandla Stenberg of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a coming-of-age film that is slated for release in late September.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter