Actor Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, a prominent actor who has starred in movies and TV shows ranging from “Juno” to the 2019 Netflix continuation of the “Tales of the City” franchise, came out as transgender and non-binary on December 1.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/ they, and my name is Elliot,” the trailblazing actor wrote in a social post that has drawn millions of interactions.

Page’s lengthy post, which was published across multiple social media platforms, elaborated on his gender identity and latest coming out experience. Page is now one of the most high-profile out trans or non-binary actors, joining stars such as Laverne Cox, Brian Michael Smith, and Theo Germaine.

Movie, TV star wins widespread support following announcement that went viral

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page also used his massive following — with 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter — to bring attention to the profound challenges facing transgender individuals. He offered a sobering perspective of the realities facing trans and non-binary individuals and called on others to step up and support the community.

Page asked for patience, noting that his “joy is real but it is also fragile.”

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he added. “I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes,’ and the violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination torwards trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page went on to decry the concerted effort underway to restrict the healthcare needs of transgender individuals, blasting political leaders “who work to criminalize trans health care” — as has been the consistent policy of the lame duck Trump administraiton. He also tore into those “who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community,” saying those individuals “have blood on your hands.”

“Enough is enough,” Page wrote. “You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Page’s announcement was met with a large wave of support from individuals across the LGBTQ commnity and beyond. The Twitter account for his most recent show — “The Umbrella Academy” — gave him a shoutout in a reply to his post, writing, “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!”

Indya Moore, an out trans and non-binary actor who is best known for their role in the FX show “Pose,” posted a brief message of solidarity on Instagram.

“ELLIOT we love you,” Moore wrote. “I love you. Take all the time and space.”

Page’s spouse, Emma Portner, a dancer and choreographer, voiced support for Page in an Instagram post following the announcement.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage,” Portner wrote. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender media, noted in a written statement that Page’s coming out will make a positive difference in the lives of transgender and non-binary people.

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Adams said. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page has been acting since his youth but exploded onto the scene in 2007 with the hit movie “Juno.” Page’s work in that film catapulted him to stardom and yielded Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. He is currently on the cast of “The Umbrella Academy,” a Netflix TV show, and Page also starred in “Tallulah,” “Whip It,” “Super,” Inception,” and a pair of X-Men movies, among other TV and film roles.

The “Tales of the City” reboot in which Page appeared featured a trans character, played by the non-binary actor Garcia, first embracing their gender identity.

“I love that I am trans,” Page said as he concluded his social media announcement. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.”

