Lil Nas X Unveils Release Date for New Single

Grammy-award-winning out gay rapper Lil Nas X is dropping a new single this month.

In a Tweet on March 9, Lil Nas X announced that his latest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” will debut on March 26. Alongside a tweet of the release date, the rapper is depicted in a photo as a nude angel with a cupid’s bow and arrow.

Since last July, this song has been in the works and has even garnered the attention of multi-hyphenate pop star, fashion designer, and beauty industry mogul Rihanna. Lil Nas X is a model for the singer’s skincare line “Fenty Beauty.”

During a live stream about the beauty campaign, Rihanna called the snippet of Lil Nas X’s song “banging.” Then Queen Ri Ri doubled down and noted, “I’m not just saying that. Honest to God.” In the clip, the rapper appears starstruck and said he would post the praise to social media.

RIHANNA HEARD MY SNIPPET LETS FUCKING GOOOO! pic.twitter.com/KMgm8jtGTu — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 30, 2020

A 38-second clip of the song released on Twitter on July 9, 2020, includes lyrics such as, “Call me when you want, call me when you need, call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way.”

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

This latest track represents yet another chapter in Lil Nas X’s rapid rise to stardom. The Atlanta native exploded on the scene in 2019 with the debut of “Old Town Road,” a crossover country hit song that earned him several other awards and nominations, and his subsequent hits have included “Holiday” and “Panini.” Additionally, Lil Nas X released a children’s book, “C is for Country,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

