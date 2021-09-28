“Aquaman 2” Casts “Pose” Star Indya Moore in DC Film

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The upcoming DC film “Aquaman 2” is poised to feature out trans actor and “Pose” star Indya Moore, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The 26-year-old non-binary performer has snagged the role of Karshon, a half-human shark who has psychic powers in the latest DC sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is slated to debut next year and will build on the adventures of the original “Aquaman” film, which was released in 2018. Moore, who recently wrapped up the final season of “Pose,” said they look forward to joining the cast of the underwater crew.

“Soooo excited, sooo grateful. This is going to be good. Thank you for welcoming me,” Moore wrote alongside a photo of the announcement on Instagram.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore has joined a star-studded cast, including Jani Zhao, who plays Stingray, “Clash of the Titans” actor Vincent Regan, who plays Atlan, the former ruler of the undersea kingdom Atlantis, and “Games of Thrones” actor Pilou Asbaek, who stars in an undisclosed role.

This news comes more than a year after Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, revealed that an unreleased Marvel film was slated to include a transgender character. Before this announcement, Marvel added trans actors Zach Barack and Tyler Luke Cunningham in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” But, this is not the only sign of LGBTQ representation in the franchise.

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics announced that Aaron Fischer, a gay teenager, known as “Captain America of the Railways,” would join the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, in “The United States of Captain America,” a series that explores the hero’s quest to find his stolen shield.

Moore’s new role is also a step toward greater trans and non-binary representation in films. In July, a GLAAD report showed there were no transgender or non-binary characters in theatrical releases by major studios in 2020.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is slated to hit theaters in December of 2022.

