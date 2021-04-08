New Trailer Previews Third and Final Season of “Pose”

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new trailer is previewing the third and final season of FX series “Pose,” which chronicles New York City’s queer ballroom scene during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Viewers are transported back to 1994 for an inside look at the tears, glory, and drama that has kept fans hooked on the series. The upcoming season will continue to spotlight the challenges of Blanca, a transgender woman of color played by MJ Rodriguez, who is living with HIV/AIDS and is the founder of the House of Evangelista. The trailer hints that Pray Tell, played by Billy Porter, will also grapple with several life-changing events.

The last season will kick off with a two-episode premiere on May 2 at 10 p.m. on FX. With production running just seven episodes, viewers can expect this season to run shorter than in the past. The first two seasons are also on Netflix.

While “Pose” has garnered success, some of the stars who have helped the show amass this status continue to go unrecognized.

In 2019, “Pose” received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama, and Billy Porter became the first out gay Black man to land an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role portraying Pray Tell. However, despite the show’s popularity, trans stars including Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and MJ Rodriguez have been snubbed on multiple occasions.

Since the show’s premiere in 2018, the series’ out gay co-creator, Ryan Murphy, has tackled everything from the HIV/AIDS crisis to sex work and relationships to the quirky tales of being an LGBTQ person living in New York City.

Although the show’s other co-creator, Steven Canals, announced last month that the season was coming to an end, he promised the long-admired series would not disappoint fans even in its final days.

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey, and we have told the story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it,” Canals said in a video-recorded statement. “Although we know you will be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love and laughter and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family.”

Canal added, “I, along with our incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. We love you and hope you will join us in celebrating this final season.”

Watch the trailer below:

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.