Marvel to Unveil Gay Captain America Character

Marvel Comics is unveiling its first gay superhero.
Marvel

Marvel is slated to unveil a new queer character during Pride Month.

Marvel Comics announced that Aaron Fischer, a gay teenager, known as “Captain America of the Railways,” will join the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, in “The United States of Captain America,” a series launching in June that explores the hero’s quest to find his stolen shield. According to the series’ writers, the teen is on a mission to protect homeless and runaway individuals, which touches on an issue disproportionately affecting numerous LGBTQ people annually in the US.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Joshua Trujillo, a writer of the comic, said in a written statement. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Em Weinstein, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

Jan Bazaldua, the artist behind the queer character, said it’s important to highlight a hero who helps the most marginalized in society.

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said in a written statement. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Furthermore, Marvel is recognizing Pride Month with an anthology dubbed “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1,” which will feature queer characters and creators. The comic book series debuts on June 2.

