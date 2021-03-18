Marvel to Unveil Gay Captain America Character

Marvel is slated to unveil a new queer character during Pride Month.
Marvel Comics announced that Aaron Fischer, a gay teenager, known as “Captain America of the Railways,” will join the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, in “The United States of Captain America,” a series launching in June that explores the hero’s quest to find his stolen shield. According to the series’ writers, the teen is on a mission to protect homeless and runaway individuals, which touches on an issue disproportionately affecting numerous LGBTQ people annually in the US.
“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Joshua Trujillo, a writer of the comic, said in a written statement. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”
Jan Bazaldua, the artist behind the queer character, said it’s important to highlight a hero who helps the most marginalized in society.
“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said in a written statement. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”
Furthermore, Marvel is recognizing Pride Month with an anthology dubbed “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1,” which will feature queer characters and creators. The comic book series debuts on June 2.
