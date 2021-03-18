Marvel to Unveil Gay Captain America Character

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Marvel is slated to unveil a new queer character during Pride Month.

Marvel Comics announced that Aaron Fischer, a gay teenager, known as “Captain America of the Railways,” will join the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, in “The United States of Captain America,” a series launching in June that explores the hero’s quest to find his stolen shield. According to the series’ writers, the teen is on a mission to protect homeless and runaway individuals, which touches on an issue disproportionately affecting numerous LGBTQ people annually in the US.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Joshua Trujillo, a writer of the comic, said in a written statement. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”