Superman Comes Out As Bisexual in New DC Comic Series

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The newest Superman will come out as bisexual in the next installment of the popular DC Comic series, which will be available on November 9.

On National Coming Out Day, DC Comics unveiled that Clark Kent’s son, Jon Kent, is set to follow in his father’s footsteps by falling in love with a reporter, Jay Nakamura, who happens to be male in the fifth edition of “Superman: Son of Kal-El.” The comic shows the younger Kent taking on his dad’s responsibilities as Superman of Earth while nurturing a queer romance.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I’m very grateful DC, and Warner Bros. share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor said in a press release. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

Since revealing the character’s sexual orientation, the comic has faced homophobic criticism from users who claim Kent’s identity is a marketing ploy. Taylor is insisting that Kent’s sexuality is “not a gimmick” and aligns with his mission in the role.

“When I was offered this job, I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, it feels like a missed opportunity to have another straight white savior,” he told Reuters.

Artist John Timms said he is excited to work on a series that further explores the character’s identity.

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the ‘Superman: Son of Kal-el’ series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains, and menaces,” Timms said in a press release.

DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee said this story offers a much broader picture of the superhero’s life.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” Lee said in a press release. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling, and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on ‘Superman & Lois.’ They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

The diversification of DC Comics was also evident last month wen the Hollywood Reporter reported that transgender “Pose” Star Indya Moore was cast as Karshon in the DC film “Aquaman 2,” which hits movie theaters next year.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter