New Yorkers Observe World AIDS Day

Activists huddled for a series of events on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day in New York City.

Advocates from Housing Works and VOCAL-NY first joined others at Christopher Park before proceeding to march to the New York City AIDS Memorial, which hosted a reading and candlelight vigil on the same day. Folks in attendance used the event to reaffirm calls to address housing needs and other issues facing people living with HIV. Some people then went on to the LGBT Community Center for a World AIDS Day discussion.

The activism followed an announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul that the Plan to End AIDS in New York State — which originally had a target of 2020 — would be extended to 2024 after the state fell short of achieving the original goal.

Below are some pictures from the day’s events.