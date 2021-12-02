Health

New Yorkers Observe World AIDS Day

By
Jawanza Williams of VOCAL-NY with Jaron Benjamin of Housing Works.
Donna Aceto

Activists huddled for a series of events on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day in New York City.

Advocates from Housing Works and VOCAL-NY first joined others at Christopher Park before proceeding to march to the New York City AIDS Memorial, which hosted a reading and candlelight vigil on the same day. Folks in attendance used the event to reaffirm calls to address housing needs and other issues facing people living with HIV. Some people then went on to the LGBT Community Center for a World AIDS Day discussion.

The activism followed an announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul that the Plan to End AIDS in New York State — which originally had a target of 2020 — would be extended to 2024 after the state fell short of achieving the original goal.

Joel Perez, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

Below are some pictures from the day’s events.

New Pride Agenda executive director Elisa Crespo with State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan.Donna Aceto
On World AIDS Day, folks encourage collaborative efforts to take on HIV/AIDS.
Folks encourage collaborative efforts to take on HIV/AIDS.Donna Aceto
Remembering those who have died while incarcerated.Donna Aceto
The legacy of Keith Haring lives on.Donna Aceto
Activists Jason Rosenberg and Jason L. Walker.

