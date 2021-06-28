Lil Nas X Blazes the Stage with Sultry Kiss at BET Awards

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X made headlines over the final weekend of Pride Month after his sultry on-stage kiss with a male performer at the BET Awards on June 27.

During his performance of the chart-topping single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X locked lips with a dancer in a televised and viral declaration of Black queer love. During the performance, Lil Nas X donned gold glitter and an Egyptian Pharaoh outfit to pay homage to late pop icon Michael Jackson, who wore a similar costume in his hit music video “Remember The Time.”

The rapper’s performance prompted sharp homophobic criticism online — even from some LGBTQ individuals. In response, Lil Nas X blasted bigots for the double standard against queer LGBTQ artists.

“Y’all hate yourselves so much,” Lil Nas X tweeted on June 28 alongside a video of a gay man decrying the rapper’s actions. “Y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl.”

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which features a video of the rapper traveling to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance, has been streamed more than 20 million times since its release in March, according to Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart. “We are 4 months in, and people are still acting surprised that I am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual sh*t,” he said.

The star concluded, “The song is literally about gay sex… what y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?”

Since coming out as gay in 2019, Lil Nas X has been forging his own lane as a Black LGBTQ performer. In January, he became a New York Times bestselling author after his first children’s book, “C is for Country.”

Lil Nas X’s journey to success has not been without controversy. In March, he was embroiled in a Twitter feud with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after releasing a pair of sneakers known as “Satan Shoes.” Noem, an opponent of LGBTQ rights and supporter of anti-trans sports bills, criticized the shoe’s religious messaging on Twitter. In a tweet, Lil Nas X ripped the conservative politician, stating, “Ur a whole governor, and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

Now with a passionate gay kiss in the spotlight, the star is once again shutting down the trolls.