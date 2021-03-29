Lil Nas X Spars with Anti-LGBTQ South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X dove into a Twitter feud with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after the artist released a controversial pair of sneakers known as “Satan Shoes.”

The outrage began over the weekend when the shoes were unveiled following the release of a new music video for Lil Nas X’s new single, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which features the rapper traveling to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

The shoes prompted backlash from several religious leaders, along with Noem, an opponent of LGBTQ rights and supporter of anti-trans sports bills, who criticized the shoe’s religious messaging on Twitter.

“We are in a fight for the soul of our nation,” Noem stated.

She added, “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

On March 28, the 21-year-old rapper fired back at the politician, stating, “Ur a whole governor, and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!” However, the sparring continued when Noem wrote on Twitter, “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X worked on the black and red shoes with the New York streetwear company MSCHF. In a post about the footwear line, the rapper listed Nike and said the sneakers contain a drop of human blood. In a statement, Nike denied involvement in creating the shoes.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” the company told CNN. “Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

Since the online controversy started, Lil Nas X has released a spoof YouTube video titled, “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe,” trolling opponents of his new shoe line.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.