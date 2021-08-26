Lil Nas X Unveils Release Date For New Album

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X is poised to release his much-anticipated album, “Montero,” named affectionately after his chart-topping single and his own name.

On August 25, the rapper dropped a trailer promoting his debut album, which will hit streaming platforms on September 17. The queer rapper is seen cruising in a light blue drop-top car in the promo while blasting a new track about cuddling with a male lover. Describing himself as “power bottom rapper Lil Nas X,” the storyline in the video preview appears to continue the prison theme that was on display in his recent music video for the hit song “Industry Baby” alongside Jack Harlow.

The “Montero” album is expected to include his latest singles, such as “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” The rapper said working on the new album has helped to counteract the homophobic criticism he has faced for songs that boldly display Black queer love.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” the rapper tweeted. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Nearly two months ago, the “Montero” artist made headlines after he locked lips with a male dancer during a performance at the BET Awards. Following the televised kiss, bigots on social media swarmed the rapper, leading Lil Nas X to rip the trolls for their double standard against queer artists.

“The song is literally about gay sex,” he wrote. “What y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?”

The musician’s rise to fame started with the release of “Old Town Road” in 2019, and shortly after, he came out as gay. In addition to his music work, Lil Nas X also became a New York Times bestselling author after his first children’s book, “C is for Country,” and recently, he was been tapped as the first chief impact officer at Taco Bell.

Watch a snippet of the rapper’s upcoming album below.