Gay City News Weekender: 5 Things to Do in Queer NYC Feb. 5-7

In the first weekend of February, you can keep yourself busy with virtual speed dating mixers, romantic queer films, virtual dancing, and more.

Gay City News has curated a list of options below — including virtual movie discussions and drag queen deliveries, — to help you prepare for the weekend of February 5 through February 7.

Drag Queen Food and Drink Delivery

When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: In-person

The Rosemont is providing customers with a curbside drag performance along with an order of food or drink. Customers ordering delivery can expect a show from the eatery’s resident drag queen, Magenta.

The lounge is taking orders via direct message on Instagram.

Homoground: Focus/Time: A Queer Virtual Space to Work

When: Fridays 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom

The queer podcast Homoground and other queer groups have launched a virtual space for LGBTQ people to work on their creative projects. The event, which is supported by the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, is moderated and attendees can expect to have two 40 – 50-minute blocks of focus time. There’s a short bathroom break in between. According to the event’s organizers, they are ending the session with a social hour as well as a celebration of the day’s accomplishments.

You can RSVP for the event here.

“Two of Us” Virtual Movie Discussion

When: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, February 6

Where: Virtual

The Film Forum is hosting a discussion for the Golden Globe-nominated LGBTQ movie “Two of Us” directed by Filippo Meneghetti. Members can register for the event on Meetup. Additionally, the organization is providing an at-home viewing of the movie on Friday, February 5.

The tickets for the cinema premiere are $9 for members and $15 for non-members. Guests can secure their tickets on the organization’s website.

The Basics of Break Dancing

When: 3 p.m. -5 p.m. Sunday, February 7

Where: Zoom

The Mayday Space is offering a special dance class for people of all levels. The eight-week course will teach individuals everything from freestyle moves to a choreographed dance routine. The course costs $80 – $150, but sliding scale tickets are also available.

You can register for the event here.

Queer Speed Dating

When: 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sunday, February 7

Where: Virtual event

Queer Solstice is hosting a speed dating mixer for adults ahead of Valentine’s Day. Queer and trans people of all gender expressions can meet and flirt with new people. Tickets for the event range from free to $15. You can RSVP on Eventbrite.

