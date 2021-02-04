Golden Globe Nominations Feature Robust LGBTQ Representation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Plenty of LGBTQ stars are up for Golden Globe Awards this year and queer-inclusive shows are leading the way.

“Schitt’s Creek” was nominated fives times, including for Best Musical/Comedy Series, and Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” is under consideration for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy.

Netflix’s “Ratched” was nominated for Best TV Series – Drama, along with HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” LGBTQ actresses Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon were both dubbed nominees for “Ratched,” with Nixon garnering a nod for Best Supporting Actress – Television in her supporting role as Gwendolyn Briggs in “Ratched.”

Meanwhile, Paulson secured a nomination for her lead role as Mildred Ratchet for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. In this category, Paulson contends with former Globe winner Jodie Comer, who was nominated again for her role as a queer assassin in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” was nominated for Best Musical/Comedy series. Out gay actor TR Knight plays one of the show’s LGBTQ characters. Out gay actors Jim Parsons and Dan Levy will compete for Best Supporting Actor – Television after Parsons was tapped for “Hollywood” and Levy for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Celebrities starring as historical LGBTQ musicians — Viola Davis in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Andra Day in her role as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Film star Rosamund Pike, who plays a queer character in Netflix’s “I Care a Lot,” received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Jodie Foster, who came out in a speech during the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for “The Mauritanian.”

James Corden, who identifies as straight, nailed a nomination for playing a gay broadway star in “The Prom” for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Since securing the role, Corden has faced criticism for playing into homophobic stereotypes.

Bisexual singer Sia’s film “Music” secured a nomination for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy. “Onward,” a cartoon-styled film highlighting the voice of out lesbian director and actress Lena Waithe, was nominated for Best Picture – Animated. In the film, Waithe’s character identifies as a lesbian.

Likewise, LGBTQ international films are collecting praise. “The Life Ahead,” a film featuring transgender actress, Abril Zamora, has been tapped for Best Picture – Foreign Language. Additionally, “Two of Us,” a film showcasing a love story between two older women, has received a nomination in this category.

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

