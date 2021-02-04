Cinema

Golden Globe Nominations Feature Robust LGBTQ Representation

Actor Dan Levy is among many LGBTQ stars nominated for Golden Globe Awards.
Plenty of LGBTQ stars are up for Golden Globe Awards this year and queer-inclusive shows are leading the way.

“Schitt’s Creek” was nominated fives times, including for Best Musical/Comedy Series, and Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” is under consideration for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy.

Netflix’s “Ratched” was nominated for Best TV Series – Drama, along with HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” LGBTQ actresses Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon were both dubbed nominees for “Ratched,” with Nixon garnering a nod for Best Supporting Actress – Television in her supporting role as Gwendolyn Briggs in “Ratched.”

Meanwhile, Paulson secured a nomination for her lead role as Mildred Ratchet for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. In this category, Paulson contends with former Globe winner Jodie Comer, who was nominated again for her role as a queer assassin in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” was nominated for Best Musical/Comedy series. Out gay actor TR Knight plays one of the show’s LGBTQ characters. Out gay actors Jim Parsons and Dan Levy will compete for Best Supporting Actor – Television after Parsons was tapped for “Hollywood” and Levy for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Celebrities starring as historical LGBTQ musicians — Viola Davis in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Andra Day in her role as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” —  were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Film star Rosamund Pike, who plays a queer character in Netflix’s “I Care a Lot,” received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Jodie Foster, who came out in a speech during the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for “The Mauritanian.”

James Corden, who identifies as straight, nailed a nomination for playing a gay broadway star in “The Prom” for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Since securing the role, Corden has faced criticism for playing into homophobic stereotypes.

Bisexual singer Sia’s film “Music” secured a nomination for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy. “Onward,” a cartoon-styled film highlighting the voice of out lesbian director and actress Lena Waithe, was nominated for Best Picture – Animated. In the film, Waithe’s character identifies as a lesbian.

Likewise, LGBTQ international films are collecting praise. “The Life Ahead,” a film featuring transgender actress, Abril Zamora, has been tapped for Best Picture – Foreign Language. Additionally, “Two of Us,” a film showcasing a love story between two older women, has received a nomination in this category.

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

