Women’s Marches Held In Response to Barrett Nomination

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the final days of a presidential election campaign Americans have looked forward to since January 20, 2017, Women’s Marches, first held on the day after Donald Trump inauguration, were staged again this past weekend in cities across the US.

On Saturday, October 17, roughly 2,500 women and their allies gathered in Washington for a march that traveled past both the White House and the Supreme Court as Republicans in the US Senate were rushing to confirm a sixth conservative judge in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September.

An Antonin Scalia-style “originalist” conservative, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump appointed to the Chicago-based Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals several years ago, has not only voiced opposition to LGBTQ rights but is widely viewed as someone who could likely be the decisive vote in either overturning or severely curbing reproductive freedom in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.