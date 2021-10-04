Women’s March for Reproductive Rights Sweeps Through Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Demonstrators marched from Manhattan’s Foley Square to Washington Square Park on October 2 in one of many protests bringing attention to abortion rights for women and other pregnant people.

Several marchers carried signs emblazoned with message emphasizing the need to preserve Roe v. Wade and prioritize reproductive freedom. A range of speakers delivered passionate remarks, including New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and Carol Jenkins, who is president and CEO of the ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality. Congressmember Jerrold Nadler of Brooklyn and Manhattan was also on hand, along with other elected officials, such as Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

The event also featured instruments and singers who helped create a lively atmosphere as folks made their way through the streets.