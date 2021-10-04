Women’s March for Reproductive Rights Sweeps Through Manhattan

Demonstrators marched from Manhattan’s Foley Square to Washington Square Park on October 2 in one of many protests bringing attention to abortion rights for women and other pregnant people.
Several marchers carried signs emblazoned with message emphasizing the need to preserve Roe v. Wade and prioritize reproductive freedom. A range of speakers delivered passionate remarks, including
The event also featured instruments and singers who helped create a lively atmosphere as folks made their way through the streets.