Women’s March for Reproductive Rights Sweeps Through Manhattan

The National Women's March for Reproductive Rights in New York City.
Donna Aceto

Demonstrators marched from Manhattan’s Foley Square to Washington Square Park on October 2 in one of many protests bringing attention to abortion rights for women and other pregnant people.

Several marchers carried signs emblazoned with message emphasizing the need to preserve Roe v. Wade and prioritize reproductive freedom. A range of speakers delivered passionate remarks, including New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and Carol Jenkins, who is president and CEO of the ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality. Congressmember Jerrold Nadler of Brooklyn and Manhattan was also on hand, along with other elected officials, such as Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. 

The event also featured instruments and singers who helped create a lively atmosphere as folks made their way through the streets.

Quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Donna Aceto
A marcher holds a sign targeting Texas’ anti-abortion law.Donna Aceto
Karen Guancione and Kimberly Miller have a message for Texas.Donna Aceto
Speaker Brita filter leads the chant.Donna Aceto
New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Batala drummers keep the beat going.Donna Aceto
Betty signs “Rise” in front of the crowd.Donna Aceto
Carol Jenkins, president and CEO of the ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality.Donna Aceto
Advocacy is for people of all ages!Donna Aceto
Members of Dance Riot flex their muscles during a performance.Donna Aceto

