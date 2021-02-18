Woman Targeted in Homophobic Subway Attack in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman was waiting at the 14th Street/Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan on February 13 when a man walked up to her, spewed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and smacked her from behind, according to police.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning when the unidentified attacker allegedly approached the 20-year-old woman, who was on the mezzanine of the subway station, and hit her while voicing homophobic language. He then fled the station, though it is unclear where he went.

Security camera footage released by police shows the person they are seeking to identify in connection to the case. The man was last seen donning a red hat, a dark jacket, baggy jeans, and black shoes. He was holding what appeared to be newspapers.

The station includes train service along the 1, 2, 3, F, L, and M lines, as well as transfers to the Path train.

The incident is only the latest alleged anti-LGBTQ attack in the city. A gay couple was threatened by a bigot in Staten Island late last month, a 45-year-old man was punched and called anti-gay slurs at Union Square Park last month, and in December a man was accused of using homophobic slurs when he punched a teenager and fled an MTA bus.

In another case stemming from December, three people in the Bronx allegedly tossed food cans at a 19-year-old and targeted the individual with anti-gay rhetoric.

