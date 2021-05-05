Brooklyn Ghost Project: Free Meals
When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5
Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center
The Brooklyn Ghost Project is bringing free hot meals and personal protective equipment to the Brooklyn Community Pride Center. For more information, contact LaTravious Collins at brooklynghostproject@gmail.com.
A Talk with Congressman Mondaire Jones
When: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 6
Where: Virtual
The New Pride Agenda is hosting a discussion with Congressman Mondaire Jones, who will discuss his first 100 days in office. Folks can register for the event on Zoom.
The Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show
The Queer Victorian Garden: Alice Austen House
When: 1 p.m. Friday, May 7
Where: Zoom
Attendees can virtually explore queer history at the historic LGBTQ garden in Staten Island. Event-goers can RSVP online.
Prison Library Support Network Book Club
When: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9
Where: Virtual
The Prison Library Support Network, which supports incarcerated individuals, has a book club facilitated by the Bluestocking Cooperative to help get you up to speed on all things about decriminalization and incarceration. Attendees can RSVP online for the meeting link.
Art Gallery: Pride Outside
Party at a Virtual Nightclub
Virtual Figure Drawing Session
Shop Small: A Socially-Distanced Pop-Up Shop
LGBTQ Rock Climbing
When: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays
Where: The Cliffs at LIC, 11-11 44th Drive, Queens, New York
For individuals seeking an indoor adventure, you can learn how to rock climb with the support of other LGBTQ people. Visitors can find more information about registering for the session on Eventbrite. A day pass to the facility costs $25.
