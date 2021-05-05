Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the weather warms up and New York City moves towards reopening, there are more reasons to get outside, explore, and check out activities for queer New Yorkers.

Check out our list of options — from a Pride 2021 exhibition to virtual nightclubs, rock climbing, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy from May 5 through May 23.

Brooklyn Ghost Project: Free Meals When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center The Brooklyn Ghost Project is bringing free hot meals and personal protective equipment to the Brooklyn Community Pride Center. For more information, contact LaTravious Collins at brooklynghostproject@gmail.com. A Talk with Congressman Mondaire Jones When: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 6 Where: Virtual The New Pride Agenda is hosting a discussion with Congressman Mondaire Jones, who will discuss his first 100 days in office. Folks can register for the event on Zoom. The Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show When: 7:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m. Friday, May 7 Where: 1717 Broadway, Brooklyn, at the side door on the Cooper Street ground floor entrance. Watch a lineup of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Queer Victorian Garden: Alice Austen House When: 1 p.m. Friday, May 7 Where: Zoom Attendees can virtually explore queer history at the historic LGBTQ garden in Staten Island. Event-goers can RSVP online.

Prison Library Support Network Book Club When: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 Where: Virtual The Prison Library Support Network, which supports incarcerated individuals, has a book club facilitated by the Bluestocking Cooperative to help get you up to speed on all things about decriminalization and incarceration. Attendees can RSVP online for the meeting link.

Art Gallery: Pride Outside

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 10 – June 28

Where: The National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South

A group of up-and-coming artists will debut an exhibition celebrating Pride 2021. The artists include Melike Baskoylu, Jared Freschman, Dylan Hurwitz, and Drew Kohler. Admission is free, but a reservation is required. Visitors can make a reservation on the gallery’s site.

Party at a Virtual Nightclub When: 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 15 Where: Zoom Eschaton is hosting a grand opening for their virtual nightclub, which features everything from drag performances to DJs to burlesque and more. Clubbers can RSVP at Eschaton@WeAreRHC.com or buy tickets on the venue’s website. Virtual Figure Drawing Session When: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16 Where: Virtual People of color and queer folks are encouraged to join for a virtual drawing session that will teach artists how to draw nude models. Tickets cost $7 – $15, and event-goers must register on Eventbrite.

Shop Small: A Socially-Distanced Pop-Up Shop When: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23 Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

During this socially distanced event, patrons can support small business owners and shop for everything from candles to haircare and clothing. Visitors must wear masks and register on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ Rock Climbing

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays

Where: The Cliffs at LIC, 11-11 44th Drive, Queens, New York For individuals seeking an indoor adventure, you can learn how to rock climb with the support of other LGBTQ people. Visitors can find more information about registering for the session on Eventbrite. A day pass to the facility costs $25.

