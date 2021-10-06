What to do in Queer NYC October 7-10

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With fall in full swing, you can stay busy throughout the month with dance parties, rock climbing, comedy, and more. Keep in mind that most venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination before entering an establishment. Check out our list of options from October 6 through October 20.

LGBTQ+ Celebration: In My Mind Conference

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on October 7

Where: Virtual

During this two-day conference, LGBTQ folks can learn more about homelessness, the shelter system, and mental health issues in communities of color. Event-goers can register on Inmymindconference.com.

Dirty Thursday: 90s Night

When: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. on October 7

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

House of Yes is throwing a 90s-themed night to help bring back your favorite fashion fails from the era. Proof of vaccination is required, and entry is free with RSVP.

LGBTQ Rock Climbing

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. October 8

Where: Central Rock Gym-Manhattan, 21 West End Avenue, New York For individuals seeking an indoor adventure, you can learn how to rock climb with the support of other LGBTQ people. Visitors can find more information about registering for the session on Eventbrite. A day pass to the facility costs $25.

Celebrating Colin Robinson’s 60th Birthday

When: 7 p.m. on October 8

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York

Visitors can gather for readings and conversations to remember the life of late LGBTQ Caribbean activist Colin Robinson. Robinson was the co-founder and/or executive director of GMAD (Gay Men of African Descent), the Audre Lorde Project, the New York Black Gay Network, and Caribbean Pride. Tickets are free and can be secured on Eventbrite.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on October 8

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn

Watch a handful of LGBTQ and women comics perform at a comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Hot Honey Women’s and LGBTQ+ Party Hot Rabbit

When: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. on October 9

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York

Attendees can head to Hot Honey for an evening of burlesque, drinks, and fun. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. Tickets are $10 and can be secured on Eventbrite.

Queer Recess: t4t-Shirts Launch Party

When: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. on October 9

Where: 1382 Dean Street, Brooklyn, New York

Visitors can dabble in speed-dating, haircuts, and book/clothes swapping. Tickets start at $2 for low-income individuals and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Case Closed: The Dorian Corey Story

When: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 9

Where: The Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, New York

Theater-goers can watch a thrilling play about Dorian Corey, an iconic trans figure who made headlines in 1993 after a mummified corpse was found in her closet. Tickets start at $30 for seniors and $50 for regular admission.

BK 38 End of Summer Rooftop Party

When: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. on October 9

Where: 38 Granite Street, Brooklyn, New York

Before it gets too cold outside, LGBTQ party-goers of color can head to BK 38 for $5 drinks, vendors, and live performances. For free entry, individuals can follow the group’s Instagram @bk38events.

Happy Hour Special at Pieces

When: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

Where: 8 Christopher Street, New York, New York

Head to Pieces for their weekly happy hour menu and sip on $6 well drinks, beer, and wine.