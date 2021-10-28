What to Do in Queer NYC October 28-31

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Entering Halloween weekend, check out our list of options from October 28-31.

Pride Nights at American Ballet Theater

When: 7:30 p.m. on October 27 and 8 p.m. on October 30

Where: David H Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York

The renowned American Ballet Theater is hosting a Pride night that showcases a love story about two male dancers. The event will also include a queer photo display by photographer Quil Lemons in the lobby of the David H. Koch Theater. Tickets are available on the theater’s website.

DIY Kombucha with Terre & Botanique

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 28

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ people can learn how to create unique Kombucha blends that will impress almost anyone. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Free Movie Screening: Cupid’s Standoff

When: 7:15 p.m. on October 28

Where: Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, New York, New York

Cinema Village is hosting a free screening of the independent film “Cupid’s Standoff” by director Ajani Chakanova. The short film stars actress Anne-Marie Agbodjii, Lex Daemon, Randall Halloway and will include a question and answer session following the premiere. Tickets can be secured at CinemaVillage.com.

ChamberQUEER presents: This Is the Way That You Are

When: 7:30 p.m. on October 29

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art is hosting a musical program this fall to showcase queer composers and performers. Entry is free.

Spookaloo: A QTPOC House Party

When: 7 p.m. on October 29

Where: Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

Looking for a scary Halloween event? Head to an inclusive costume kickback in Brooklyn. Tickets are sliding scale and range from $5 to $10. RSVP for the location at tinyurl.com/Spookaloo.

Bluestockings Bookstore: Halloween Book Crawl

When: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on October 30

Where: 116 Suffolk Street, Manhattan, New York

The Bluestockings Bookstore is hosting a book crawl for queer folks who prefer reading a scary book with their friends. The crawl includes other indie bookshops like the Book Club Bar, Sweet Pickle Books, and Housing Works.

Mischief Night At Starr Bar

When: 9 p.m. on October 30

Where: 214 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ individuals looking for a new space to show off their costumes can head over to the Starr Bar, where they can dance all night and sip on spooky cocktails. Best of all, there is no cover.

Village Halloween Parade

When: 7 p.m. on October 31

Where: Up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street

The annual Village Halloween Parade will return on Halloween day after it was scrapped last yea due to the pandemic. Randy Rainbow will serve as grand marshal of the parade.