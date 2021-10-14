What to Do in Queer NYC October 14-17

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The weekend ahead will bring comedy events, book discussions, marches, and nightlife options for folks across the LGBTQ community. Plus, get ready for Halloween with a drag brunch featuring spooky entertainers and cocktails. Check out our list of options for October 14-17.

Pandemic Burlesque At Club Cumming

When: 7:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. on October 14

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York

The legendary Club Cumming is calling for queer folks to bring out their friends for a night of drinks, laughs, and burlesque. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Book Launch: Peter Staley’s “Never Silent: ACT UP and My Life in Activism”

When: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. on October 14

Where: Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, third floor, Rare Book Room, New York

Longtime AIDS activist Peter Staley is hosting an event to launch his new book “Never Silent.” Tickets start at $26 and include a signed copy of the book.

LGBTQ+ Comedy at Kweendom

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on October 15

Where: Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, between Richardson and Frost

Entertainer Bobby Hankinson is introducing what he describes as a “scary-good” comedy lineup ahead of Halloween. Some of the featured guests include “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress Emma Willmann, Netflix’s Calvin Cato, and Showtime’s Kelli Dunham. Entry to the show is free.

The Blasian March Black Asian Trans Power Rally

When: 2 p.m. on October 16

Where: Cadman Plaza Park

In the wake of national anti-trans legislation, the Blasian March is returning this October to demand rights and protections for Black, Asian, and Blasian trans communities.

Liberating Our Souls: Art Exhibition and Talent Show

When: 3:30 p.m. on October 16

Where: Dordor Gallery, 45 Irving Avenue Brooklyn, New York

Individuals of all cultural backgrounds can check out an art showcase encouraging folks to dismantle white supremacy and build community. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Scream Queens Halloween Drag Brunch – Brooklyn/NYC

When: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on October 17

Where: Queen, 247 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York

The Queen restaurant invites folks to join their Halloween drag brunch, which is brimming with spooky entertainers, food, and top-shelf cocktails. Tickets for the event start at $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Bringing Up BABY: A Look into the Modern Family

When: 6:30 p.m. on October 18

Where: Theaterlab, 357 West 36th Street, third floor, New York

Out of the Box Theatrics and USE: Underground Skills Exchange is hosting a panel, which highlights diverse families and parents. Tickets for the event start at $10 and can be secured on Eventbrite.

Happy Hour Special at Henrietta Hudson

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Daily

Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York

Check out happy hour at Henrietta Hudson, where you can get $6 microbrews and house wine. Plus, nibble on free snacks from the bar.

Happy Hour Special at Lambda Lounge

When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard, Harlem, New York

Visitors can travel uptown for the weekly BOGO special (buy one get one drink free) at Harlem’s only Black LGBTQ club.

