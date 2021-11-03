What To Do in Queer NYC November 4 – November 17

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

November is kicking off with plenty of comedy events, seasonal flavors, book discussions, and nightlife options. Plus, find events featuring Latinx DJ sets and honoring Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a day of tribute to individuals who have died due to transphobic violence. Check out our list of options for November 4 – November 17.

Grab a Scoop of Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

When: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. until November 4 Where: 516 Columbus Avenue, New York With fall in full swing, the Big Gay Ice Cream shop has rolled out new seasonal flavors, including pumpkin pie, blueberry, and creme soft-serve. More information is available on the store’s Instagram page.

Bronx Brewery Presents: El Nuevo Norte Concert Series

When: 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on November 4

Where: Bronx Brewery and Empanology, 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, New York

Eventbrite. Reggaeton artist Menor Bronx is headlining a concert that shines a light on Latinx performers. Tickets are $25 and are available on

Black Grits: Comedy, Drag, and Burlesque show

When: 8 p.m. on November 6

Where: Wellness Tea Therapy, LLC, 525 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Glo in the City hosts Black Grits, an evening comedy showcase filled with burlesque, comedy, and drag. Tickets are donation-based and are available on Eventbrite or at the door.

Glamydia Clap’s Painted by Filth Drag Brunch

When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on November 6

Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 Second Avenue, New York

Guest have a chance to relish bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a drag show for $20. Reservations can be made on Eventbrite.

Bluestockings Bookstore: Belly of the Beast Discussion

When: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on November 6

Where: Virtual

The Bluestockings Bookstore hosts a book conversation with Black trans writer Da’Shaun Harrison, author of “Belly of the Beast,” and Hari Ziyad, author of “Black Boy Out of Time.” The authors will highlight what liberation looks like for queer trans people, sex workers, fat, and disabled communities during the virtual conversation. The webinar link is available on Withfriends.com.

Fashion Drag Show: BoiPKG & The Cake Boys

When: 6 p.m. on November 6

Where: 3 Dollar Boll, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

BoiPKG and The Cake Boys are presenting a night of models, performers, and vendors. Proceeds from the fashion show fundraiser will support the Gender Family Project and the BTFA Collective. Tickets start at $40 and are available on the venue’s website.

One Book One Bronx Reads Zami: A New Spelling of My Name by Audre Lorde

When: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on November 6

Where: James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center, 100 West Mosholu Parkway, South Bronx

The James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center has joined One Book One Bronx to present an outdoor book club to locals. This month, bookworms can indulge in Audre Lorde’s 1982 book, “Zami: A New Spelling of My Name: A Biomythography.”

GAPIMNY Fall Book Club: The Properties of Perpetual Light

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 7

Where: Conservatory Garden, 1233 Fifth Avenue, New York

GAPIMNY: Empowering Queer and Trans Asian Pacific Islanders hosts a fall book club featuring work from indigenous writer and human rights lawyer Julian Aguon. The group will be reading Aguon’s latest book, “The Properties of Perpetual Light.”

Storytelling at The Eagle: “Queer Love: Cruising, Dating, Sex, and Freedom”

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 12

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York

The Generations Project hosts a storytelling showcase highlighting stories from LGBTQ people in leather, fetish, and other queer sex communities.

House of Yes: Habana Dreams

When: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on November 11

Where: 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

The House of Yes is bringing singer Pedrito Martinez to the queer-inclusive party venue. During the evening, guests can listen to a range of Latinx artists, including a salsa set from DJ Mickey Perez. Vaccination is required for entry and tickets cost $25.

Black Queer Sex Q&A Discussion for Women

When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on November 11

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

The founder of “Straight” … But Not Narrow Ladies hosts an intimate discussion about sex and relationships. Some of the event’s panelists include a master sexpert and an intimacy coach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on ChargeKeep.com.

Hot Rabbit & Honey Burlesque: Women’s LGBTQ+ Event

When: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on November 13

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York

Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque is hosting an LGBTQ event that includes craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and bar bites. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Paint N’ Sip: TDOR Edition

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 15

Where: LGBT Network’s Queens LGBT Center, 35-11 35th Avenue, Queens

The LGBT Network is hosting a paint and sip night for the queer community in Queens. Admission includes paint, brushes, canvases, and wine, while the theme is Trans Day of Remembrance, which is on November 20. Visitors can RSVP for the session on Eventbrite.

Alice Austen House: Photographer in the Garden

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 16

Where: 2 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York

This exhibition celebrates photographers capturing flowers, plants, and other critters in the garden. Visitors can book a tour on the museum’s website.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet Program: “Snatched Back from the Edges”

When: 7:30 p.m. on November 16

Where: The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Avenue, New York

Complexions Contemporary Ballet hosts “Snatched Back from the Edges,” a dance performance celebrating people of color and the fight against racial injustice. Tickets are available on the venue’s website.

Tai Chi with Connie Where: The Pride Center of Staten Island, 66 Willow Avenue, Staten Island The Pride Center of State Island is hosting a free morning Tai Chi class for seniors. For more information, event-goers can contact Emilee Carratala, the center’s senior services coordinator, at ecarratala@pridecentersi.org or 718-808-1364. Happy Hour Special at Henrietta Hudson When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Daily Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York Check out happy hour at Henrietta Hudson, where you can get $6 microbrews and house wine. Plus, nibble on free snacks from the bar. Happy Hour Special at Lambda Lounge When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard, Harlem, New York Visitors can travel uptown for the weekly BOGO special (buy one get one drink free) at Harlem’s only Black LGBTQ club. Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art When: Noon. – 6 p.m. Fridays – Sundays Where: 26 Wooster Street, New York City The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art offers a range of LGBTQ exhibitions, which means individuals craving queer artwork can view pieces from queer and transgender artists.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter