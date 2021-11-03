What To Do in Queer NYC November 4 – November 17

November is kicking off with plenty of comedy events, seasonal flavors, book discussions, and nightlife options. Plus, find events featuring Latinx DJ sets and honoring Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a day of tribute to individuals who have died due to transphobic violence. Check out our list of options for November 4 – November 17.
Grab a Scoop of Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
When: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. until November 4
Where: 516 Columbus Avenue, New York
With fall in full swing, the Big Gay Ice Cream shop has rolled out new seasonal flavors, including pumpkin pie, blueberry, and creme soft-serve. More information is available on the store’s Instagram page.
Bronx Brewery Presents: El Nuevo Norte Concert Series
Osborne Association Hosts Transgender Day of Remembrance
When: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 5
Where: Zoom
Ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance, the Osborne Association is returning virtually with an event spotlighting speeches and discussion on resilience, violence, and the experiences of transgender people. Some of the afternoon speakers include trans advocates Cecilia Gentili, Tabytha Gonzalez, Latravious Collins, and more. Attendees can register for the event on Zoom.
Black Grits: Comedy, Drag, and Burlesque show
When: 8 p.m. on November 6
Where: Wellness Tea Therapy, LLC, 525 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
Glo in the City hosts Black Grits, an evening comedy showcase filled with burlesque, comedy, and drag. Tickets are donation-based and are available on Eventbrite or at the door.
Glamydia Clap’s Painted by Filth Drag Brunch
When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on November 6
Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 Second Avenue, New York
Guest have a chance to relish bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a drag show for $20. Reservations can be made on Eventbrite.
Bluestockings Bookstore: Belly of the Beast Discussion
When: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on November 6
Where: Virtual
The Bluestockings Bookstore hosts a book conversation with Black trans writer Da’Shaun Harrison, author of “Belly of the Beast,” and Hari Ziyad, author of “Black Boy Out of Time.” The authors will highlight what liberation looks like for queer trans people, sex workers, fat, and disabled communities during the virtual conversation. The webinar link is available on Withfriends.com.
Fashion Drag Show: BoiPKG & The Cake Boys
When: 6 p.m. on November 6
Where: 3 Dollar Boll, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn
BoiPKG and The Cake Boys are presenting a night of models, performers, and vendors. Proceeds from the fashion show fundraiser will support the Gender Family Project and the BTFA Collective. Tickets start at $40 and are available on the venue’s website.
One Book One Bronx Reads Zami: A New Spelling of My Name by Audre Lorde
When: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on November 6
Where: James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center, 100 West Mosholu Parkway, South Bronx
The James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center has joined One Book One Bronx to present an outdoor book club to locals. This month, bookworms can indulge in Audre Lorde’s 1982 book, “Zami: A New Spelling of My Name: A Biomythography.”
GAPIMNY Fall Book Club: The Properties of Perpetual Light
When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 7
Where: Conservatory Garden, 1233 Fifth Avenue, New York
GAPIMNY: Empowering Queer and Trans Asian Pacific Islanders hosts a fall book club featuring work from indigenous writer and human rights lawyer Julian Aguon. The group will be reading Aguon’s latest book, “The Properties of Perpetual Light.”
Storytelling at The Eagle: “Queer Love: Cruising, Dating, Sex, and Freedom”
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 12
Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York
The Generations Project hosts a storytelling showcase highlighting stories from LGBTQ people in leather, fetish, and other queer sex communities.
House of Yes: Habana Dreams
When: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on November 11
Where: 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
The House of Yes is bringing singer Pedrito Martinez to the queer-inclusive party venue. During the evening, guests can listen to a range of Latinx artists, including a salsa set from DJ Mickey Perez. Vaccination is required for entry and tickets cost $25.
Black Queer Sex Q&A Discussion for Women
When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on November 11
Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York
The founder of “Straight” … But Not Narrow Ladies hosts an intimate discussion about sex and relationships. Some of the event’s panelists include a master sexpert and an intimacy coach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on ChargeKeep.com.
Hot Rabbit & Honey Burlesque: Women’s LGBTQ+ Event
When: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on November 13
Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York
Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque is hosting an LGBTQ event that includes craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and bar bites. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Paint N’ Sip: TDOR Edition
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 15
Alice Austen House: Photographer in the Garden
When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 16
Where: 2 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York
This exhibition celebrates photographers capturing flowers, plants, and other critters in the garden. Visitors can book a tour on the museum’s website.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet Program: “Snatched Back from the Edges”
When: 7:30 p.m. on November 16
Where: The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Avenue, New York
Complexions Contemporary Ballet hosts “Snatched Back from the Edges,” a dance performance celebrating people of color and the fight against racial injustice. Tickets are available on the venue’s website.
Tai Chi with Connie
Where:
The Pride Center of State Island is hosting a free morning Tai Chi class for seniors. For more information, event-goers can contact Emilee Carratala, the center’s senior services coordinator, at ecarratala@pridecentersi.org or 718-808-1364.
Happy Hour Special at Henrietta Hudson
When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Daily
Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York
Check out happy hour at Henrietta Hudson, where you can get $6 microbrews and house wine. Plus, nibble on free snacks from the bar.
Happy Hour Special at Lambda Lounge
When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays
Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard, Harlem, New York
Visitors can travel uptown for the weekly BOGO special (buy one get one drink free) at Harlem’s only Black LGBTQ club.
Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art
Where: 26 Wooster Street, New York City
The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art offers a range of LGBTQ exhibitions, which means individuals craving queer artwork can view pieces from queer and transgender artists.
