What to Do in Queer NYC November 11-14

Gear up for the weekend with storytelling, nightlife, Q&A discussions, and other options for November 11 through November 14.

House of Yes: Habana Dreams

When: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on November 11

Where: 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

The House of Yes is bringing singer Pedrito Martinez to the queer-inclusive party venue. During the evening, guests can listen to a range of Latinx artists, including a salsa set from DJ Mickey Perez. Vaccination is required for entry and tickets cost $25.

Black Queer Sex Q&A Discussion for Women

When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on November 11

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

The founder of “Straight” … But Not Narrow Ladies hosts an intimate discussion about sex and relationships. Some of the event’s panelists include a master sexpert and an intimacy coach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on ChargeKeep.com.

Storytelling at The Eagle: “Queer Love: Cruising, Dating, Sex, and Freedom”

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 12

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York

The Generations Project hosts a storytelling showcase highlighting stories from LGBTQ people in leather, fetish, and other queer sex communities.

Hot Rabbit & Honey Burlesque: Women’s LGBTQ+ Event

When: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on November 13

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York

Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque is hosting an LGBTQ event that includes craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and bar bites. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

LGBTQ Latin Night

When: 9 p.m. on November 13

Where: Katch Astoria at 31-19 Newtown Avenue, Queens, New York

Featuring DJ Woody and DJ Lena, Katch Astoria’s Latin Night event begins at 9 p.m. and features salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, top 40, and more. Plus, there is an indoor space along with an outdoor patio. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.