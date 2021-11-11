What to Do in Queer NYC November 11-14

Gear up for the weekend with storytelling, nightlife, Q&A discussions, and other options for November 11 through November 14.
House of Yes: Habana Dreams
When: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on November 11
Where: 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
The House of Yes is bringing singer Pedrito Martinez to the queer-inclusive party venue. During the evening, guests can listen to a range of Latinx artists, including a salsa set from DJ Mickey Perez. Vaccination is required for entry and tickets cost $25.
Black Queer Sex Q&A Discussion for Women
When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on November 11
Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York
The founder of “Straight” … But Not Narrow Ladies hosts an intimate discussion about sex and relationships. Some of the event’s panelists include a master sexpert and an intimacy coach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on ChargeKeep.com.
Storytelling at The Eagle: “Queer Love: Cruising, Dating, Sex, and Freedom”
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 12
Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York
The Generations Project hosts a storytelling showcase highlighting stories from LGBTQ people in leather, fetish, and other queer sex communities.
Hot Rabbit & Honey Burlesque: Women’s LGBTQ+ Event
When: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on November 13
Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York
Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque is hosting an LGBTQ event that includes craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and bar bites. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
LGBTQ Latin Night
When: 9 p.m. on November 13
Where: Katch Astoria at 31-19 Newtown Avenue, Queens, New York
Featuring DJ Woody and DJ Lena, Katch Astoria’s Latin Night event begins at 9 p.m. and features salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, top 40, and more. Plus, there is an indoor space along with an outdoor patio. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.
Happy Hour Special at Henrietta Hudson
When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily
Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York
Check out happy hour at Henrietta Hudson, where you can get $6 microbrews and house wine. Plus, nibble on free snacks from the bar.
Hours at the Bureau of General Services—Queer Division
When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 14
Where: Room 210 at The LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th St., New York, New York
Head to Room 210 at The Center for a queer cultural center, bookstore, and event space led by the Bureau of General Services — Queer Division.