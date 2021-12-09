What to Do in Queer NYC December 9-12

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Keep yourself busy this weekend with a selection of events across the city — from Staten Island to Brooklyn. Events include comedy nights, art shows, and support groups for transgender and non-binary individuals.

Dirty Thursday at House of Yes

When: Thursday, December 9 at 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes at 2 Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn

Lady Gaga will be the center of attention on Thursday night at House of Yes. The LGBTQ-inclusive event is free with RSVP, but $10 at the door. Register via Eventbrite.

Transcendence at the Pride Center of Staten Island

When: Friday, December 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: 25 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

The Pride Center of Staten Island is hosting “Transcendence,” a new and revamped weekly support group for transgender and non-binary individuals who are 18 years of age or older. The event is hosted at the same date and time through the first three weeks of December. Learn more at pridecentersi.org.

Flying Colors Art Show

When: Friday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: The David Koy Room (25) on the first floor of the Brooklyn Community Pride Center at 1360 Fulton Street in Brooklyn

Curated by Barrington Roberts, the first Art4AIDS show will feature art displays and raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. Learn more information and direct questions to Barrington Roberts at barrington@art4aids.com.

LGBTQ Stand-Up Comedy Night

When: Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: Strand Book Store at 828 Broadway, Third Floor, Rare Book Room (Enter the Rare Book Room at 826 Broadway).

Get your Saturday night laughs in at Queerotica Comedy Night: Winter Edition featuring Youngmii Mayer, Milly Tamarez, Jared Goldstein, Kate Sisk, and Sam Morrison, along with host Gus Constantellis. Admission is $10. Buy tickets through Eventbrite.

“Glo in the City” Queer POC Comedy

When: Saturday, December 11 at 8:15 p.m.

Where: Daily Press (Ocean Hill) at 38 Somers Street in Brooklyn

Gear up for a night of comedy in Brooklyn with host Glo Butler and a lineup featuring Chewy May, Moonie, April Body, Nonye Brown West, Brittany Carney, Matt Albino, and Bailey Pope. The event space is located right off the Rockaway Avenue C train station. There will be drink specials all night and folks can bring food from outside.

Sloppi Chulo’s Book Reading

When: Sunday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 208 West 13th Street, Room 210 in Manhattan

Head to the LGBT Community Center for a reading featuring model and “boylesque” performer Sloppi Chulo. Chulo will read from his book, “There One Was A Muse,” which is part of a homoerotic art collective known as Doable Guys. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Suggestion donation $10. Learn more on Eventbrite.