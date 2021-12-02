What to Do in Queer NYC December 2-5

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Looking for something to do this weekend? Kick off the festive month of December with dance parties, a queer art winterfest, a drag brunch, football Sundays, and more.

“Passionfroot” Queer Dance Party

When: Thursday, December 2 at 9 p.m.

Where: Starr Barr at 214 Starr Street in Brooklyn

Start your weekend early and make it out to Starr Bar every first and third Thursday of the month for a queer dance party. The fun lasts until 2 a.m.

Queer Art Winterfest

When: Saturday, December 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn

Head to 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn to check out 35 vendors, a DJ, and performers at a hub for queer artists and creators. Plus, there will be raffle prizes, free gift bags, and more. Apicha Community Health Center will provide free health services such as STI testing, insurance and SNAP enrollment, and COVID booster shots.

Dave’s Lesbian Bar Queer Market Pop-Up

When: Saturday, December 4 at 1 p.m.

Where: Bohemian Hall at 29-19 24th Avenue in Queens

Dave’s lesbian pop-up bar and market will have 10 live bands, 30 queer people showcasing products, and an after party with a DJ — and that will last until 1 a.m. The suggested donation is $10 and vaccination proof is required. To learn more, click here or email the organizers at daveslesbianbar@gmail.com.

Hot Honey Women & LGBTQ Party

When: Saturday, December 4 at 11 p.m.

Where: Baby’s All Right at 146 Broadway, Brooklyn

This women-centered queer party will have craft cocktails and bar bites on deck across two lounges. Plus, free tarot readings will be available and the dance room will have DJ party jams and burlesque shows to enjoy. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Proof of vaccination — at least two weeks before attending — is required. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.

Tito Murphy’s Weekly Drag Brunch

When: Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5; seating at 2 p.m.

Where: 346 West 46th Street in Manhattan

Tito Murphy’s started hosting a weekly rag show earlier in the pandemic — and that has since transformed into a drag brunch with performers perched on the rooftop patio. Get a brunch entree with unlimited margaritas, mimosas, and sangria for $60.

Sunday Football Happy Hour at Boxers

When: Sunday, December 5 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Boxers at 37 West 20th Street

Looking for an LGBTQ-inclusive spot to watch the NFL games? Go toBoxers, a queer sports bar located in Chelsea, for two-for-one happy hour drinks seven days a week. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Leslie-Lohman Museum

When: Schedule a time to visit

Where: 26 Wooster Street in Manhattan

Through December 7, the LGBTQ-focused Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art is marking World AIDS Day with an exhibition called “Enduring Care” — which is available to watch online. The program shows strategies of care in the community in the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Among other exhibitions there include “OMNISCIENT: Queer Documentation in an Image Culture,” which features a group of more than 40 artists who have reinterpreted existing cultural images through a queer lens. The exhibition is on view until January 2.

Learn more at leslielohman.org.