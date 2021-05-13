10 Things to Do in Queer NYC May 13-May 23

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the CDC’s new guidelines paving the way for maskless activities for vaccinated folks, more in-person activities and events will undoubtedly return to New York City. In the meantime, check out a list of things to do — from the reopening of a queer bar to art exhibitions, theater, LGBTQ comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy through May 23.

Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well

When: May 13 to October 11

Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, Queens

Through the art exhibition “Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well,” queer art lovers can get an inside look at the life of an LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS activist who examined the world through his Jewish and bisexual identity. Tickets can be reserved on the MoMA website.

Henrietta Hudson

When: 6 p.m. May 15

Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York

The longest-running LGBTQ women-owned bar in New York City is resuming operations this weekend. Thirsty patrons can make a reservation via Open Table.

Queer Book Club

When: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. May 15

Where: Virtual The queer book club is discussing “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger this month. Attendees seeking more information about the club can contact queerbookclubnyc@gmail.com. Bookworms can RSVP here for the meeting link.

Virtual AIDS Walk When: 1 p.m. May 16 Where: Virtual Cities throughout the nation are collaborating for a virtual “AIDS Walk: Live at Home” event featuring celebrities such as Billy Porter and Sir Elton John to raise money for HIV/AIDS service organizations. Viewers can watch the broadcast live at AIDSWalk.net. Women & LGBTQ+ Open Mic (In-Person) When: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. May 18 Where: New Women’s Space, 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York LGBTQ and women comics can enjoy a safe space to share and explore new ideas involving their comedic acts. Tickets cost $3, and event-goers can reserve their spot by DM’ing @tessafleming.

Theater: “I Couldn’t Tell You Why”

When: 5 p.m. May 22 to 23 and May 29 to 30

Where: East 47th Street between First Street and Second Avenue, New York City

This socially distanced show will play a series of multimedia pieces to help the audience gain a complete understanding of the character’s mind as he reminisces about his childhood and his future. Tickets cost between $20 to $40 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Queeraoke at Metropolitan Bar

When: 10 p.m. May 18

Where: 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, New York

Queer performers can sing their hearts out at one of the longest-running queer karaoke nights in New York City. Entry is free and performers have a chance to win a $25 bar tab.

DJs at The Eagle NYC

When: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday though Sunday

Where: 554 West 28th Street between 10th and 11th Avenue

The Eagle NYC, a leather bar in Manhattan, is back open — and DJs are performing every night through May 16. According to the bar’s Facebook page, visitors are required to show evidence of COVID vaccination to enter.

Queer Variety Show

When: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. May 19

Where: Now And Then NYC, 290 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, New York

Two queer Latinx performers have produced “Sorry Mom!” an experimental neo variety show featuring circus, burlesque, drag, and performance art acts. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and start at $5.

Connect to the Root of Yourself Through Visual Art

When: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. May 23

Where: To Be Announced

During this workshop, LGBTQ individuals looking to connect with their inner selves can examine their identity with the support of artists through journaling and breath exercises. Tickets are sliding scale between $10 to $25. Attendees can register via Eventbrite.

