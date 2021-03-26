Webinar: Are You Intending to Become a Parent?

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Are you intending to become a parent?

Gay City News is hosting a free webinar on March 31 to discuss the legalization of paid gestational surrogacy and outline options for queer parents who are considering starting a family.

It has been one year since the state legalized gestational surrogacy, which is when a surrogate carries a baby without any biological relation. The law — called the “Child-Parent Security Act” — finally went into effect last month, effectively giving prospective parents a green light to explore new options.

Assisted reproduction technology attorneys Elizabeth Swire Falker and Amelia “Amy” Demma, who were both advocates for gestational surrogacy rights in the state, will offer suggestions during this webinar for families who are considering this option. Their offices will be sponsoring the webinar, which begins at 3 p.m.

Those who would like to join the webinar must register in advance — and space is limited. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!