Virtual, In-Person Events Planned for World AIDS Day

There are several local and national events commemorating World AIDS Day on December 1 — including a mix of in-person and virtual options for folks who would like to take part in the events from home. Most of the events are taking place on World AIDS Day, but there are also options over the following weekend, such as a virtual performance of “The Normal Heart” scheduled for the following weekend on Saturday, December 4.

March and Town Hall

When: Wednesday, December 1 at 3:15 p.m.; town hall at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Christopher Park at 38-64 Christopher Street in Manhattan

Featuring VOCAL-NY, Housing Works, and others, there will be a World AIDS Day march beginning at Christopher Park and ending at the LGBT Community Center, where there will be a town hall. The event will call on the state to recommit to implementation of the plan to end AIDS in New York State. Those who are unable to attend in person can participate via Zoom. Direct questions about the event to HIV/AIDS campaigns coordinator Ruwi Shaikh at 718-753-5566. Register for the Zoom here.

Reading and Vigil at NYC AIDS Memorial

When: Wednesday, December 1 at 5 p.m.

Where: 76 Greenwich Avenue in Manhattan

The New York City AIDS Memorial’s World AIDS Day event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a reading from late writers, followed by a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil. The occasion will also represent the memorial’s fifth anniversary — and to mark that milestone, French sculptor Jean Michel-Othoniel is 250 engraved votive candles. Learn more about the New York City AIDS Memorial’s World AIDS Day event at nycaidsmemorial.org/wad-2021.

HIV/AIDS at the Intersection: Transness, Race, and Healthcare

When: Wednesday, December 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: apexart at 291 Church Street in Manhattan

To commemorate World AIDS Day, there will be a discussion — available in-person and virtually — that will highlight issues surrounding healthcare and HIV/AIDS treatment for transgender individuals, particularly people of color. Register via Eventbrite to attend the free event.

National AIDS Memorial’s Virtual Program

When: Wednesday, December 1 at 11:30 a.m. EST

Where: Virtual

The National AIDS Memorial has a full day of virtual events on the schedule for World AIDS Day. There will be a series of panel discussions surrounding topics such as the state of HIV/AIDS today, the impact of the epidemic on people of color, and the experiences of aging populations living with HIV. There will also be a performance by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, a light display at Memorial Grove, and a ceremonial reading of names recently added to the Memorial Grove and AIDS Memorial Quilt. Learn more at aidsmemorial.org/wad2021.

Virtual Presentation of “The Normal Heart”

When: Saturday, December 4 at 3 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. EST

Where: Virtual

The ONE Archives Foundation and the Invisible Histories Project is presenting a virtual encore presentation of Larry Kramer’s famous, Tony Award-winning play, “The Normal Heart,” followed by a Q&A. With Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, the cast features Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Jake Borelli, Ryan O’Connell, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Daniel Newman, and Guillermo Díaz. Tickets for the performance can be purchased at onearchives.org/normalheart. Pre-order tickets start at $20 for general admission, or $10 for students.