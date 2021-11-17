Transgender Day of Remembrance Events Slated Across NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Several Transgender Day of Remembrance events are slated across multiple boroughs during the weekend before Thanksgiving. The events conclude Transgender Awareness Week, which is intended to boost visibility and shed light on important issues facing the trans community.

The annual event comes during yet another year of deadly violence targeting transgender and gender non-conforming individuals in the United States. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), at least 46 transgender or gender non-conforming individuals have suffered fatal death so far this year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record since HRC first started tracking the numbers in 2013. Last year, 44 deaths were tallied by HRC, though the annual numbers only reflect those whose identities are known.

Below are several Transgender Day of Remembrance events scheduled throughout the weekend.

Destination Tomorrow’s Silent Vigil and March

When: Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: From 145th Street and Lennox Avenue in Manhattan to Destination Tomorrow’s offices in the Bronx

Join the team of the Bronx LGBTQ Center Destination Tomorrow for their fourth annual silent vigil and evening march. The march will start in Manhattan on the corner of Colonoel Charles Young Playground and proceed across the 145th Street Bridge and up 149th Street to Destination Tomorrow’s offices. A new mural project dedicated to the Black Trans community will be unveiled. For more information, call 646-723-3325 or visit DestinationTomorrow.org.

Trans Latinx Network at St. Bart’s Church

When: Friday, November 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: St. Bart’s Church at 325 Park AVenue, New York, NY 10022

TransLatinx Network is leading a Transgender Day of Remembrance event at St. Bart’s Church, where there will be Inspirational speakers and performances. To RSVP, call 646-882-2000 or visit info@translatinanetwork.org

Beit Simchat Torah’s Vigil

When: Saturday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

Where: 130 West 30th Street, Manhattan

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah is holding a vigil featuring candles and songs to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance. The vigil is specifically intended for trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals, but a Transgender Day of Remembrance Shabbat service is open for anyone. The vigil will also be available on Zoom. Learn more at CBST.org.

Make the Road New York’s TDOR Event

When: Saturday, November 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Corona Plaza, Queens

Make the Road New York is hosting a Transgender Day of Remembrance event to pay tribute to trans individuals who have lost their lives. For more information, contact Bianey Garcia at bianey.garcia@maketheroadny.org.

Gays Against Guns at Washington Square Park

When: Saturday, November 20 at 4:15 p.m.

Where: Washington Square Park

Gays Against Guns, which holds annual demonstrations commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance, will host this year’s event at Washington Square Park.

LGBT Network’s Community Vigil

When: Saturday, November 20 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: LGBT Network’s Queens LGBT Center at 35-11 35th Avenue in Queens

The LGBT Network is leading a candlelight vigil and a walk through Astoria “to honor our transcestors whose lives have been cut short by the epidemic of transphobic violence.” After the walk, attendees can go inside the center for art, yoga, meditation, and other activities aimed at providing safety and healing. Direct any questions to Qcenter@lgbtnetwork.org. Register on Eventbrite.

Speakers, Art, and Healing in Staten Island

When: Saturday, November 20 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: MakerSpace NYC, 450 Front Street, Staten Island

Gather for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event with guest speakers, performers, art, food, and a healing ceremony. There will be a sculpture dedicated to trans people of color lost to gender-based violence.

The LGBT Center at Little Island

When: Saturday, November 20 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Glade at Little Island

The LGBT Community Center in Manhattan will lead a Transgender Day of Remembrance event at The Glade at Little Island. Messages of hope, grief, and solidarity will be aired during the event.