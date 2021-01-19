The World’s Fare Hosts First Virtual Whiskey Experience

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nights out just aren’t what they used to be, but The World’s Fare has the perfect solution to blah nights at home.

On February 25, The World Fare is hosting their inaugural Whiskey Virtual Experience. Virtual attendees will enjoy a whiskey tasting of 10 top whiskey brands during a one-hour, virtual whiskey masterclass experience where they are guided by 10 of the top whiskey distillers and experts from across the country and abroad.

Included in the ticket are 10 tastings of whiskey in a souvenir box, a masterclass led by whiskey experts, a branded whiskey tasting glass, tasting notes, and more — all delivered to your door.

Below are the whiskey brands included in the class on February 25.

Virginia Distillery Company Courage and Conviction

American Single Malt from Virginia

10th Mountain Rye Whiskey from Colorado

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey from Ireland

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie from Scotland

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey from Tennessee

PORT CHARLOTTE 10 from Scotland

Widow Jane 10 Yr. Bourbon from Brooklyn, New York

Three Chord – Strange Collaboration from Kentucky

Starward Two-Fold from Australia

Brenne Estate Cask Single Malt from France

The World’s Fare will also host two additional Virtual Whiskey Tastings on March 25 and April 22. All tickets are on sale now here and on TheWorldsFare.nyc.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.