The Race for NYC Mayor: Maya Wiley, Racial Justice and Equity Advocate

The New York City mayoral race has the most diverse field of candidates to ever run. No woman has ever served as the city’s mayor, and Maya Wiley would be the first woman and the second Black person to run the city of New York if elected.

Wiley is a nationally recognized racial justice and equity advocate, a leader in city government as former counsel to the mayor, a veteran of both the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the ACLU, and was a former legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Wiley shares what she has to say to other minorities running for office, why she is different than all of the other mayoral candidates, how she will get eradicate gun violence in the city, and what the New Deal New York plan looks like with her plan to create 100,000 new jobs.