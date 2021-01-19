The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the race for the next mayor of New York City continues to heat up, Schneps Connects continues its podcast series, “The Race for New York City Mayor.”

The second in this series is Shaun Donovan, a top housing official who served in both the administrations of President Barack Obama and Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Donovan was the secretary of Housing and Urban Development and then director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration. Under Bloomberg, he was commissioner of the Department of Housing, Preservation & Development.

Donovan talks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media, about his candidacy, how he became interested in housing and urban development, and how his experience will help NYC residents with affordable housing, homelessness, crumbling public housing, and rent relief issues.

