The Race for New York City Mayor: Democratic Candidate Ray McGuire

Schneps Connects continues to interview the candidates in its podcast series, The Race for New York City Mayor. The fourth in this series is Democratic Candidate for NYC Mayor, Ray McGuire. McGuire, former Vice Chair of Citigroup, is one of the most unique candidates for NYC Mayor in that he has never been an elected official and he would also be only the second African-American Mayor the City has ever had. McGuire discusses how he stepped down as the Vice Chair of Citigroup in order to run for Mayor, how his experience would be a benefit to running the City, and the biggest part of his campaign: the economic recovery of New York City.

