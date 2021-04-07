Podcast

The Race for Mayor with Andrew Yang, Democratic Candidate for Mayor

As many are undecided on who they will vote for in the upcoming New York City Mayoral election, Josh Schneps has interviewed just about every candidate to help you decide. On this episode, we have one of the frontrunners, Andrew Yang, a not-for-profit entrepreneur who left that arena to jump into politics. Many are aware of Yang and the platform he developed running for US President.

Hear Yang talk about Universal Basic Income for certain residents of the City, the current state of Anti-Asian sentiment, the city’s affordable housing supply, and the expansion of healthcare coverage to people who are currently uninsured.

Schneps Connects

