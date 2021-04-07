The Race for Mayor with Andrew Yang, Democratic Candidate for Mayor

Hear Yang talk about Universal Basic Income for certain residents of the City, the current state of Anti-Asian sentiment, the city’s affordable housing supply, and the expansion of healthcare coverage to people who are currently uninsured.
The Race for Mayor with Andrew Yang: Businessman, Entrepreneur, Non-Profit Founder and Director, Democratic Candidate for Mayor of NYC
When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.