Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state bill to legalize marijuana on March 31, 2021, and there is an estimated $350 million in annual tax revenues that the bill would bring to New York state. This episode interviews Cannabis experts discussing the lengthy process to bring recreational cannabis use to New York and the road map being built on what this will all look like over the coming years.

Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, speaks to Elizabeth Kase, a partner at Abrams Fensterman, chair of the Criminal Law Practice Group and co-chair of the Medical Marijuana Law Group, and Craig Johnson, the founder and chief executive officer of Long Point Advisors who served as a member of the New York State Senate for two terms in Northwest Nassau County.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.