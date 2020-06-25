The Dyke March’s History in Pictures

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Since 1993, lesbians have marched from Bryant Park in Midtown to Washington Square in an un-permitted protest against their invisibility in society and even within the queer community. The event traditionally takes place late Saturday afternoon, the day before the LGBTQ Pride March.

This year, the Dyke March was reconfigured as a Juneteenth Break the Chains with Love March from Brooklyn Bridge Park to City Hall to protest police brutality and other violence against the LGBTQ community, particularly people of color. It also celebrated the spirit of unity and love.