REWIND: Glennon Doyle, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To celebrate Glennon Doyle’s new podcast “We Can Do Hard Things,” we’re revisiting one of our all-time favorite episodes.

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes author and activist Glennon Doyle (she/her).

Glennon is the author of New York Times’ bestsellers “Untamed, Love Warrior and Carry On, Warrior.” She is also the founder and president of Together Rising, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming “collective heartache into effective action.”

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ community’s vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

Presented by Gay City News, “Thank You For Coming Out” is one of the podcast offerings of Schneps Broadcasting, which also includes “Power Women” hosted by Schneps Media president and publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis, “Brooklyn Paper Radio” hosted by editor Zach Gewelb, and “El Correo Radio” hosted by editor Karmina Fonseca.

Follow Glennon on Instagram and Twitter at @glennondoyle. And don’t forget to follow us at @thankyouforcomingout!

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.