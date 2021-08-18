Emery Lee, Thank You For Coming Out (at the J)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, in collaboration with Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) and their Gay City News podcast, Thank You For Coming Out, is presenting a conversation series that amplifies underrepresented voices from a wide spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community. The universal themes will surprise, enlighten, and inspire you. Our first guest for this special series is Emery Lee (e/em/eir).

Lee is a kidlit author, artist, and YouTuber hailing from a mixed-racial background. After graduating with a degree in creative writing, Lee’s gone on to author novels, short stories, and webcomics. When away from reading and writing, you’ll most likely find Lee engaged in art or snuggling cute dogs.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories. Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.