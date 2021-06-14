Union Condemns Anti-LGBTQ TikTok Videos Aimed at Upstate Teachers

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A local union for educators is slamming administrators for allegedly dragging their feet to address a series of anti-LGBTQ TikTok videos used to harass three school teachers in the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District, which is an upstate school district south of Albany.

The hateful videos, which were allegedly posted by students last fall and in the spring, said gay people should not be teaching, compared being LGBTQ with pedophilia, and “derogatory names” and “crude comments,” according to New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). The students who allegedly created the videos tagged the teachers’ family members in the posts to “bring their attention to the cruel videos,” NYSUT said. The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Teachers Association (RCSTA), which is part of NYSUT, is calling for the district to hold the students accountable for their alleged behavior. Only one of the three teachers targeted in the incident is known to be an out gay person; the sexual orientation of the other victims is not publicly available.

Abby Retzlaff, an RCSTA member who said she was targeted by the videos, said the harassment began while she was teaching a virtual class in October. Retzlaff said a student secretly snapped a picture of her and then depicted her in drag.

“I was shocked. I was hurt. I was embarrassed,” Retzlaff said in a written statement, noting that the public viewed the videos posted in the spring 1,500 times.

“Why is (the student) lashing out at me?” she asked. “This is a serious situation.”

In yet another alleged incident, Retzlaff said the GSA informed her that a student posted on Instagram saying that the school does not “deserve a month of recognition.”

The three students who allegedly made the videos are in Retzlaff’s eighth grade classes, according to NYSUT.

In a statement on June 2, the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District condemned the anti-LGBTQ social media posts, but also challenged the union’s assertion that posts targeted specific teachers.

“School officials have been made aware of the incident and are working with RCS High School faculty and law enforcement to identify and address the suspect(s),” the school said in a written statement. “The offending post featured a hate-filled address to those who potentially identify with the LGBTQ community. There were no specific references to RCS, to specific persons, or to locations within the post.”

The school continued, “Hate speech has no place at RCS. It is a violation of the student code of conduct, board of education policy, and may violate the law. Please take a moment to speak to your child about the importance of civility, both digitally and in person. When students say or write hateful things online, those words are frequently read, may last forever, and can affect both the writer and those being written about. Please also discuss the potential consequences of perpetuating hate speech or other acts of discrimination.”

The school did not immediately respond to requests for comment on June 14.

In response to the incidents, Retzlaff and other colleagues launched an anti-bullying committee to discuss the consequences of this behavior, including possible charges of aggravated harassment and the impact of these posts on an individual’s career and educational opportunities.

Matt Miller, who leads the RCSTA and teaches AP and Regents biology, is proposing sensitivity training for administrators this summer to help them respond to future issues. Earlier this month, the RCSTA wore T-shirts with Pride colors to show solidarity with LGBTQ students and the teachers affected by anti-LGBTQ bullying.

“If they’re doing it to teachers, what about students?” Miller asked. “The shirts are to support staff and show kids that they have allies here. It’s a safe place. The message we send matters.”

This incident comes months after Albany County Legislator George Langdon of Coeymans came under fire for several homophobic comments. In a YouTube video, Langdon, who resigned in April, said, “When you have homosexual relationships, it’s not perpetual. Give them an island, they’ll be gone after 40 years,” according to the public radio station WAMC.

“It’s a community issue,” Miller said in a written statement. “You don’t have to agree, but you need to be respectful and tolerant.”

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.