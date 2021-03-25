Podcast

Tawny Lara, Thank you for Coming Out (While Staying in)

Dubbs Weinblatt spoke to Tawny Lara during a recent episode of "Thank You For Coming Out."
Tawny Lara

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Tawny Lara (she/her).

Tawny Lara (she/her) is a bisexual New York City-based writer and podcaster who covers all things sex, sobriety, and rock and roll. Her words are published in Playboy, Men’s Health, Huffington Post, and more. She’s the co-host of Recovery Rocks podcast and the founder of the SobrieTea Party™ blog. Fun fact: She has a spicy taco dish named after her (“La Chica Diabla”) in her hometown of Waco, Texas.

Do you enjoy this podcast? We want to know YOUR story! If you would like to share one of your coming out stories, it could be featured on the podcast! Maybe you’ll be asked to join Dubbs for a special segment. Click here to find out more information about this and submit your own story.

