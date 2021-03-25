Tawny Lara, Thank you for Coming Out (While Staying in)

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Tawny Lara (she/her).

Tawny Lara (she/her) is a bisexual New York City-based writer and podcaster who covers all things sex, sobriety, and rock and roll. Her words are published in Playboy, Men’s Health, Huffington Post, and more. She’s the co-host of Recovery Rocks podcast and the founder of the SobrieTea Party™ blog. Fun fact: She has a spicy taco dish named after her (“La Chica Diabla”) in her hometown of Waco, Texas.