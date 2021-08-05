Suspects Hurl Anti-Gay Slurs and Assault Three Men in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for two unknown suspects who assaulted and hurled anti-LGBTQ slurs at three men in Brooklyn.

On May 2, the police received reports around 9 p.m. about an alleged attack in front of a laundromat at 1080 Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The two people who allegedly voiced anti-LGBTQ slurs at three individuals went on to assault those three individuals. A 51-year-old man was allegedly hit with a blunt object during the violent encounter until he lost consciousness. The remaining victims — a 49-year-old male and a 52-year-old male — experienced minor injuries resulting from the incident.

The 51-year-old victim was transported to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Shortly after the incident, the suspects fled the scene.

In a statement, police described the assault as “unprovoked” and have not released further details about the incident.

The NYPD is investigating the attack, though no arrests have been made. According to surveillance footage, the first suspect donned a beige cap, a green T-shirt, gray pants, and gray sneakers. Footage shows that the second perpetrator wore a red hat, a multi-colored jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

This is not the only anti-LGBTQ incident as of late. Last month, a suspect was arrested after wielding an unknown object and slashing a man in the face while hurling anti-gay statements, according to the NYPD. Similarly, a suspect attacked and assaulted multiple queer individuals in a rampage outside a string of Brooklyn bars on July 4. On June 23, a transgender woman was stabbed by a man wielding a screwdriver at a Manhattan subway station. On June 4, a transgender man and his wife were slashed on the subway after a perpetrator allegedly hurled anti-LGBTQ slurs at the couple.

