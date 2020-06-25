Stonewall Inn Turns to GoFundMe to Stay Afloat

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The future of the Stonewall Inn appears to be in jeopardy.

The historic landmark and the birthplace of the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement, like many bars and restaurants, has been closed for in-person dining throughout the pandemic. Despite New York City opening outdoor dining for restaurants, the team at the Stonewall Inn fears that the restrictions will affect their business.

On June 13, the Stonewall Inn launched a GoFundMe to help keep the bar afloat as New York City heads towards COVID-19 recovery.

“The Stonewall Inn faces an uncertain future and we are in need of community support,” the GoFundMe says. “The road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be long and we need to continue to safeguard this vital piece of living history for the LGBTQ community and the global human rights movement and we now must ask for your help to save one of the LGBTQ+ community’s most iconic institutions and to keep that history alive.”

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has brought in $112,105, easily surpassing its $100,000 goal. Another GoFundMe page was set up for the staff of the Stonewall Inn back in April of this year, and has raised over $29,000 with a goal of $60,000.

“We look forward to the day we can welcome all of you back, raise a glass and celebrate the return to our normal lives. Until then, stay safe, take care of your loved ones and be strong.” the GoFundMe reads.

In 1969, the Stonewall Inn was the sight of the historic uprising by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid that galvanized the community and gave rise to the 1970 Christopher Street Liberation Day March. That march paved the way for annual Pride marches in the United States and in other countries across the world.

The Stonewall Inn did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.

