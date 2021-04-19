Singer Angel Olsen Comes Out as Gay

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Indie-folk singer Angel Olsen has a message for her followers — and her partner.

In a post on Instagram on April 16, Olsen wrote “My beau, I’m gay” alongside a photo of her partner, Adele Thibodeaux, who has written impassioned captions about their relationship since last December. The post includes photos featuring Thibodeaux with bright orange hair and brown loafers next to a vast wooden bear statue.

Thibodeaux is a writer who has worked on the HBO series High Maintenance, while Olsen, 34, is known for her critically acclaimed album release of “All Mirrors” in 2019. According to Pitchfork, the singer is releasing a new collection of work next month called “Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories.”

Like many LGBTQ folks, the pandemic may have played a role in Olsen’s coming out process. Two years ago, many of Olsen’s fans hoped that she would come out as gay or bisexual. That year, Olsen told the New York Times that she was straight “for now, until further notice.”

Olsen is among several celebrities to come out in 2021, including “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, who announced that he is gay in an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts on April 14.

In February, former WWE Superstar Gabbi Alon Tuft came out as transgender, Nats Getty, the long-time partner of trans YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, came out as transgender and non-binary in January, while another YouTube personality, JoJo Siwa, also came out to her fans earlier this year.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.