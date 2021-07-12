Nominations Open for Gay City News Impact Awards

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Nominations are now open for the sixth annual Gay City News Impact Awards honoring individuals who have made a difference in the queer community in New York City and beyond.

Scheduled for October 21, the annual event, presented by MetroPlus Health, recognizes dozens of LGBTQ leaders as well as allies — from grassroots activists to national executives — across a range of fields such as advocacy, the arts, business, entertainment, literature, and more.

Those who would like to nominate an individual can do so by visiting gaycitynewsimpactawards.com. Submissions are expected to include the biography or résumé of nominees — and those who nominate an individual will be required to answer some questions along with the submission. Everyone is allowed to submit nominations.

Past honorees have included marriage trailblazer Edie Windsor; Jevon Martin, the executive director of Princess Janae’s Place in the Bronx; former Governor David Paterson; activist Anne Maguire of Revolting Lesbians; Andy Marra, executive director of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund; and Desmond Napoles, aka Desmond Is Amazing.

The Impact Awards is also sponsored by Amida Care. Further sponsorship opportunities remain available. To learn more, contact Amanda Tarley at Amanda@gaycitynews.com or 718 249 9640.

Further information about the awards ceremony will be unveiled at a later date.

