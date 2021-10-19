Cop Appears in Court After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Partner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty NYPD officer who shot two women on October 13, killing one as part of an apparent love triangle, appeared in court for the first time on October 18 where she answered to a murder charge.

Yvonne Wu, 31, of Staten Island, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

She allegedly shot her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li, 23, at Li’s Bensonhurst residence as well as her former lover’s new paramour Jenny Liang, 24, using her department-issued gun. Liang died from her injuries, while Li was left in critical condition.

Wu, a five-year NYPD vet who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, confessed to the rampage when cops arrived, and was arrested. She was taken to NYU Langone Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The state attorney general’s office is handling the case, as it considers the incident to be a police-involved shooting.

Wu’s attorney requested an additional mental health evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial, which was granted by Judge Joshua Glick, per the Attorney General’s office. She is being remanded without bail, and her next court appearance will be on November 19.

Investigators believe Wu, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, may have been acting out of jealousy toward her former lover, with whom she had broken up just weeks prior.

The Daily News reports that Wu was involved in an altercation with Li and Liang at least once in the weeks leading up to the murder.

