Schuyler Bailar, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Schuyler Bailar (he/him).

Schuyler is the Voice for Trans Inclusion: He became the first trans athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA D1 men’s team, and the only to have competed for all four years. He is an internationally-celebrated inspirational speaker and a respected advocate for inclusion, body positivity, and mental health awareness. Schuyler’s first book — Obie is Man Enough (Crown – Random House) was published September 7, 2021; a coming of age novel about a middle school swimmer who also happens to be trans — another step in humanizing his experience and lifting up all people — but particularly trans people.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.