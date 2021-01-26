The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate and Comptroller, Scott Stringer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Schneps Connects is continuing to interview the candidates in its podcast series, The Race for New York City Mayor, and the third in this series is New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Stringer is one of the leading candidates running to be the next Mayor of New York City. He served in the New York State Assembly representing Manhattan’s West Side, was Manhattan Borough President, and is now the city’s Comptroller. In an interview with Schneps Media CEO Josh Schneps, Stringer discusses his background growing up in Washington Heights with a single mom, the accomplishments he is most proud of, and his ideas to restart the economy post pandemic.

