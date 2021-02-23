Schneps Connects Podcast with Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation’s (BNYDC) chief development officer Johanna Greenbaum and president and CEO David Ehrenberg joined Schneps Connects to discuss the organization’s ongoing expansion efforts and diverse base of tenants.

BNYDC, which dates back to 1801, is owned by New York City and stretches over 300 acres from Vinegar Hill/DUMBO through Clinton Hill/Fort Greene and Williamsburg and serves as a major hub of economic activity.

Johanna and David discuss the history of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, how their diverse tenant base works together including supporting the fight against COVID, the commercial real estate development and incentives for their tenants, the Steiner Studios expansion, and the innovative concepts such as their Equity Incubator to support Black entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses.

