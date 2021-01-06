Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hollywood has long been known as the center of film and television production, but New York City has grown to be a fierce competitor for that title. The Big Apple has been propelled by our landmarks, unmistakable streetscapes, a deep talent pool, and tax incentives. But it wasn’t always that way — and one of the City’s first pioneers was the site of the current Kaufman Astoria Studios with roots in production dating back to 1920.

Astoria Studios President/CEO, Hal Rosenbluth, and Vice President, Tracy Capune, discuss the evolution of the studios in Astoria along with the surrounding community and their big plans for the future.

Every week as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Hal and Tracy while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Make sure to check out a new episode of Schneps Connects every week wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com