For over 100 years, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has developed and nurtured an active civic spirit and sought to safeguard and improve living conditions and social welfare for local businesses and residents. The organization has a vibrant history that encapsulates the diverse, innovative, and ever-evolving Brooklyn business community.

Randy Peers, the President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, talks to Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, about some of the most significant challenges to overcome in Brooklyn businesses moving forward, the EXCELerate program funded by the owners of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation and what new businesses and stores that are coming to Brooklyn.

